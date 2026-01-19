Brooks Staying with Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver Erik Brooks to a two-year contract through the 2027 season. The Fresno State product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Brooks played all 18 regular-season games in 2025 - his second season with the Red and White - and made 14 starts. He had 51 catches for 824 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point convert, two carries for nine yards, 31 kickoff returns for 665 yards, 33 punt retu rns for 335 yards and a touchdown as well as two missed-field goal returns for 20 yards.

Brooks had a pair of 100-yard receiving games including a career-best 136 yards in the regular-season finale at Edmonton. In the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton, Brooks ran back a punt 86 yards for his first career return touchdown. He was also in uniform the Western Semi-Final and had three catches for 27 yards, five kickoff returns for 117 yards and five punt returns for 34 yards.

The Irvine, Calif., native joined the Stampeders in 2024 and in six games had 633 all-purpose yards including 287 on kickoff returns, 166 on punt returns, 127 on missed-field goal returns and 53 - as well as a touchdown - as a receiver.

In college, Brooks played five seasons at Fresno State and in 52 games for the Bulldogs, he had 128 catches for 1,548 yards and 10 touchdowns, 20 punt returns for 172 yards and one kickoff return for 35 yards. In 2023, Brooks established career bests with 60 catches, 788 receiving yards and five touchdowns as he earned all-Mountain West Conference honourable-mention recognition.







