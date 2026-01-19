Lions Extend Offensive Lineman Kory Woodruff Through 2027

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are keeping another key veteran in the mix, as American offensive lineman Kory Woodruff has signed a two-year contract extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

"Kory continues to grow as an impact offensive lineman for us," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"He's been terrific at guard but also has the potential to play tackle. His size, strength and versatility are a huge asset for BC."

Woodruff (6'3, 340 lbs)- the Pittsburg State product became a full-time starter in 2025, suiting up in all 18 regular season games and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs.

Woodruff and the line helped the offensive unit lead the league in net offence, passing and first downs, while finishing in the top three in rushing yards.

Following his first CFL training camp in 2024, Woodruff emerged with a spot on the practice roster before making five regular season starts at right guard.







