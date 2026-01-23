Lions Release LB Awe
Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Friday:
Released from roster:
American linebacker Micah Awe.
