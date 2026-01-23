Preseason Week 2 Contest in BC Shifts to Earlier Time
Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted the timing of its Preseason Week 2 contest on Saturday, May 23, featuring the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions.
Originally scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET, the game will now begin at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET.
The game will be played in the City of Langford at Starlight Stadium, marking the second year in a row that the Lions will travel to Vancouver Island as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.
The entire 2026 season schedule is available here.
REVISED PRESEASON WEEK 2
Friday, May 22 | OTT at MTL | 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 23 | TOR at HAM | 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 23 | EDM at BC | 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 23 | WPG at SSK | 7 p.m. ET
