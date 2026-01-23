Preseason Week 2 Contest in BC Shifts to Earlier Time

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted the timing of its Preseason Week 2 contest on Saturday, May 23, featuring the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET, the game will now begin at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET.

The game will be played in the City of Langford at Starlight Stadium, marking the second year in a row that the Lions will travel to Vancouver Island as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

REVISED PRESEASON WEEK 2

Friday, May 22 | OTT at MTL | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | TOR at HAM | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | EDM at BC | 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | WPG at SSK | 7 p.m. ET







