Roughriders Sign Kicker Michael Hughes

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American kicker Michael Hughes.

Hughes (6'3-190) returns to the Roughriders after initially signing with the Club in October. He suited up for one game for the Roughriders last season and went two for two on field goals including a 42-yard strike.

Collegiately, Hughes is the all-time leader in field-goal percentage (83.3) at Appalachian State, where he played in 46 games from 2021 to 2024. He made 35 of 42 three-point attempts over that span while going a perfect 120-for-120 on converts and averaging 60.7 yards per kickoff.

The Charleston, West Virginia native made 18 field goals in a row during a stretch that spanned the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, he went 19-for-22 on field goals - with the longest kick being a 54-yard game winner -and hit all 54 converts en route to being honoured by the College Football Network as a Second-Team All-American and the FBS Special Teamer of the Year.







