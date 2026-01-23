Stamps Add Bradford to Secondary
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Millard (Nook) Bradford.
Millard Bradford
Defensive back
College: Texas Christian
Height: 5.11
Weight: 191
Born: Sept. 24, 1999
Birthplace: DeRidder, LA
American
Bradford signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and played three games with the National Football League club during the 2024 season, recording three tackles. He attended training camp with the NFL's Chicago Bears in 2025.
In college, Bradford played 58 games over five seasons at Texas Christian. He amassed 231 career tackles including 16.5 tackles for loss with the Horned Frogs and also had four interceptions including two that he returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and 19 passes defended.
Bradford was honourable-mention all-Big 12 Conference in both 2022 and 2023.
