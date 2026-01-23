Stamps Add Bradford to Secondary

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Millard (Nook) Bradford.

Millard Bradford

Defensive back

College: Texas Christian

Height: 5.11

Weight: 191

Born: Sept. 24, 1999

Birthplace: DeRidder, LA

American

Bradford signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and played three games with the National Football League club during the 2024 season, recording three tackles. He attended training camp with the NFL's Chicago Bears in 2025.

In college, Bradford played 58 games over five seasons at Texas Christian. He amassed 231 career tackles including 16.5 tackles for loss with the Horned Frogs and also had four interceptions including two that he returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and 19 passes defended.

Bradford was honourable-mention all-Big 12 Conference in both 2022 and 2023.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.