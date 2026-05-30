Stamps Release Defensive Back
Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Devodric Bynum.
Bynum signed with the Stamps on Feb. 10 and played in the team's opening pre-season game on May 19, making four defensive tackles.
He appeared in 19 games for the Edmonton Elks across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
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