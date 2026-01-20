Stampeders Add Receiver to Roster

Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Jordan Kerley.

Jordan Kerley

Receiver

College: Southern Methodist

Height: 6.02

Weight: 196

Born: Oct. 3, 2000

Birthplace: Austin, TX

American

Kerley played three seasons at Southern Methodist University. In 29 games including 16 starts for the Mustangs, he had 67 catches for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs for 93 yards and 11 punts for 60 yards.

Kerley transferred to SMU after one season at Arizona State. He played 13 games for the Sun Devils and had six catches for 81 yards and two kickoff returns for 23 yards.







