Stampeders Add Receiver to Roster
Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Jordan Kerley.
Jordan Kerley
Receiver
College: Southern Methodist
Height: 6.02
Weight: 196
Born: Oct. 3, 2000
Birthplace: Austin, TX
American
Kerley played three seasons at Southern Methodist University. In 29 games including 16 starts for the Mustangs, he had 67 catches for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs for 93 yards and 11 punts for 60 yards.
Kerley transferred to SMU after one season at Arizona State. He played 13 games for the Sun Devils and had six catches for 81 yards and two kickoff returns for 23 yards.
