RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Aidan John

Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed national defensive lineman Aidan John to a one-year contract.

John, 25, played 11 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 15 total tackles including 12 defensive tackles and two tackles for loss. The 6'3, 248-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia has played 35 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2023-25), registering 41 total tackles, with 32 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.

The Saint Mary's product was originally selected by Ottawa in the third round, 19th overall after a successful college career with the Huskies. John began his career at Western University before transferring out east.







