Hutchings, Mills and Vassett Are All-CFL

Three members of the Calgary Stampeders have been voted to the 2025 all-Canadian Football League team - running back Dedrick Mills, defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings and punter Mark Vassett.

All three players are all first-time all-stars.

The all-CFL team is determined by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), CFL head coaches and participants in a fan vote.

Here is a closer look at Calgary's honourees:

Dedrick Mills (running back)

Mills won the CFL rushing crown this season and earned the Stampeders' nomination for Most Outstanding Player. He had single-season career highs of 1,409 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns and also had 33 receptions for 292 yards. Mills produced four 100-yard rushing games this season and led the league with 46 carries of at least 10 yards.

Jaylon Hutchings (defensive tackle)

Hutchings made 17 starts and led all CFL defensive tackles this season with eight sacks. He also had 39 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two knockdowns.

Mark Vassett (punter)

The Australian rookie made an impact in his first season with the Stamps as he led the CFL with a net punting average of 41.7 yards - a single-season league record - and also set a new team standard with a gross punting average of 50.0 yards. Vassett, the Stamps' nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, had seven punts that pinned the opposition inside the 10-yard line and served as the holder on place kicks.







