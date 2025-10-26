Stampeders Face Lions in Western Semi-Final

Published on October 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 1 to face the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League's Western Semi-Final.

Kickoff for the contest is 3:30 p.m. MDT, with the winner advancing to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final in Regina on Nov. 8.

The Stampeders completed an 11-7 regular season on Friday with a 20-10 road victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Lions also finished at 11 -7 after a 27-21 victory at Saskatchewan on Saturday and secured home-field advantage for the semi-final by virtue of their advantage over Calgary in the 2025 head-to-head season series.

