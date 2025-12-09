Stampeders Announce 2026 Schedule

The Calgary Stampeders are pleased to announce their schedule for the 2026 Canadian Football League season as the Red and White compete for a chance to play for the Grey Cup on home turf at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15.

The slate of games of course includes the traditional Labour Day Classic against provincial rival Edmonton as well as the second edition of the Stampede Bowl, a featured contest that was launched this past season. A Thursday Night Football clash at McMahon Stadium on the eve of the Calgary Stampede festival, the 2026 Stampede Bowl will be played on July 2 against the Toronto Argonauts.

Another wrinkle in the Red and White's regular-season schedule during the coming season is a trip to Kelowna to face the BC Lions, who will play a pair of home games in the Okanagan Valley while the FIFA World Cup takes over BC Place.

"It promises to be an exciting summer and fall at McMahon this season as the team looks to build on the progress and excitement of the 2025 season," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "Plans are under way to make the Stampede Bowl even bigger and better in its second year and to make every game on the schedule a memorable event for our fans as we build to November 15th when we host the 113th Grey Cup."

Calgary will face all four East Division teams both at home and on the road and will also play a total of 10 games against West Division rivals including two home dates with the BC Lions and two trips to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers.

Other features of the Stampeders' 2026 schedule include:

- Pre-season games at home against Saskatchewan on May 18 and on the road against Edmonton on May 29

- Fans get their first regular-season look at the Stamps on June 5 when they play host to the Blue Bombers

- The traditional Labour Day Classic against Edmonton with a 4 p.m. kickoff

- In addition to the Labour Day Monday contest, regular-season dates at McMahon also include two Thursdays, one Friday and five Saturdays

- Six summer home dates - two in June, two in July and two in August - prior to the Labour Day Classic

- Byes in Weeks 2, 12 and 21

Calgary Stampeders 2026 schedule

All times Mountain

Pre-season

Wk Opponent Date Time

A Saskatchewan Monday, May 18 1 p.m.

B at Edmonton Friday, May 29 7 p.m.

Regular season

Wk Opponent Date Time

1 Winnipeg Friday, June 5 7 p.m.

2 Bye

3 Saskatchewan Saturday, June 20 5 p.m.

4 at BC (Kelowna) Saturday, June 27 5 p.m.

5 Toronto Thursday, July 2 7 p.m.

6 at Montreal Saturday, July 11 5 p.m.

7 Montreal Saturday, July 18 2 p.m.

8 at Winnipeg Friday, July 24 6:30 p.m.

9 at Hamilton Saturday, Aug. 1 1 p.m.

10 at Toronto Thursday, Aug. 6 5:30 p.m.

11 BC Thursday, Aug. 13 7 p.m.

12 Bye

13 Hamilton Saturday, Aug. 29 1 p.m.

14 Edmonton Monday, Sept. 7 4 p.m.

15 at Edmonton Saturday, Sept. 12 5 p.m.

16 Ottawa Saturday, Sept. 19 5 p.m.

17 at Ottawa Saturday, Sept. 26 1 p.m.

18 at Saskatchewan Friday, Oct. 2 7:30 p.m.

19 at Winnipeg Saturday, Oct. 10 5 p.m.

20 BC Saturday, Oct. 17 5 p.m.

21 Bye

Post-season

Division Semi-Final Saturday, Oct. 31 TBD

Division Final Saturday, Nov. 7 4:30 p.m.

Grey Cup in Calgary Sunday, Nov. 15 4 p.m.







