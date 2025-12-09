Lions Add Two American Defensive Backs

Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signings of two American defensive backs: Donovan "D.K." Kaufman and Duron Lowe.

Kaufman (5'10, 210 lbs)- after signing as a non-drafted free agent in May, Kaufman attended both rookie mini-camp and main camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

The New Orleans native began his college career at Vanderbilt in 2020, suiting up in two games with 15 total tackles.

Kaufman moved to Auburn for the next three seasons and recorded 107 total tackles (72 solo, 35 assisted), six fumble recoveries, two sacks and four pass breakups in 32 games.

He transferred to North Carolina State for his senior year and suited up in 12 games with 74 total tackles (40 solo, 34 assisted), one interception, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups. Kaufman also added 15 kickoff returns for 469 yards (41.3-yard average).

Lowe (5'11, 190 lbs)- the native of Overland Park, Kansas attended 2025 training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Before moving north, Lowe suited up with the UFL Arlington Renegades and recorded five tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in four games.

He previously signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 and was with the team in pre-season. Lowe later had training camp stints in Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

After two seasons at Texas-El Paso, Lowe transferred to Liberty for his senior season of 2021 and registered 31 total tackles (21 solo, ten assisted), two interceptions and six pass breakups in 13 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.