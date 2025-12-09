Riders 2026 Schedule Features 10 Regular Season Home Games, Preseason Game in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will launch their title defence as 2025 Grey Cup Champions with a Week 2 clash against the B.C. Lions, the very team they defeated to punch their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup. Fans will be treated to a special celebration of the Club's fifth Championship when the regular season kicks off on Saturday, June 13th, following their 25-17 triumph over the Montreal Alouettes. More details on this landmark moment in Roughrider history will be revealed in the new year.

Alongside many special championship moments, 2026 promises to be full of new and exciting experiences for Rider Nation, including 10 regular-season home games (one more than usual) and a pre-season matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 23rd. This will mark the first game played in the Bridge City since 1991!

As a reminder to Season Ticket Members, 2026 packages will include the 10 regular-season home games (rather than nine regular-season games and one pre-season contest) plus a possible playoff game. Tickets for the Saskatoon pre-season game will be sold separately, with purchase and pre-sale details coming at a later date.

The Roughrider season will start with a Week 1 bye before Saskatchewan gathers to celebrate our Champions at home at Mosaic Stadium the following week. The Home Opener is the first of four Saturday home games this season, with the others falling in Weeks 13, 20 and 21. The Riders will also host two Friday home games (Weeks 10 and 18), two Sunday home games (including the 61st Labour Day Classic on September 6th) and one Thursday night game (Week 8).

The Roughriders will kick off the CFL's pre-season schedule with a road game against Calgary on Monday, May 18th, before returning to Training Camp and Saskatoon for their second pre-season game (at Griffiths Stadium) the following week.

The Club's schedule features just four weeks with fewer than seven days' rest between games, with additional bye weeks in Weeks 7 and 16.

TICKETING INFORMATION

With the 2026 schedule now set, this is the perfect time for Rider Fans to secure their Season Ticket Membership! Season tickets are currently at the lowest price of the year, with early bird discounts in place until January 31st. Fans renewing or buying new season tickets on or before December 18th will have a chance to win a $1,000 Rider Store shopping spree. Adult Season Seat Memberships start as low as $31.50 (plus tax) per game.

Fans wanting to bring the Rider Pride from their youth to the next generation can secure their Family Season Membership, which covers two adults and two youth (ages 3-15), for only $89 (plus tax) per game. If you have a specific location in mind, youth pricing also remains in place for 2026 at 50 per cent off the adult price in sections white to silver. Spend time with the family all season long!

Want more options? With Flex Packs, fans can build their perfect game lineup. Score big savings - up to $34 per game - and lock in seats for the games you know you have to attend, like the Labour Day Classic. Flex Packs let you snag your tickets before the general public, with exclusive pre-sale access to a home playoff game and the Grey Cup. Change of plans? No problem! You can exchange tickets for another game. Flex packages start with a minimum of 10 vouchers, which can be applied to any number of seats and any game this season!

For a full list of Season Ticket Member Benefits, or to explore Flex Packages and other ticketing options, head to https://www.riderville.com/ssktickets/.

SCHEDULE FAST FACTS

* Our House and Their House: The Roughriders will play three home-and-home sets - against Edmonton (Weeks 8 and 9), Winnipeg (Weeks 14 and 15) and back-to-back 112th Grey Cup rematches against Montreal (Weeks 19 and 20).

* Third Time's a Charm: The Riders will match up against B.C. (Weeks 2, 12 and 17) and Edmonton (Weeks 8, 9 and 21) three times this season.

* Bridge City Battle: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Saskatoon for pre-season action at Griffiths Stadium on Saturday, May 23rd.

* Early birds: May 18 is the earliest start for a Roughrider team ever. The previous mark was May 20, 2024 vs. Winnipeg.

* The Holiday Season: Spend two holiday Mondays watching the Green and White with the family, with Rider games falling on Victoria Day (at Calgary) and Thanksgiving Monday (at Montreal).

* Pancakes and Postseason: Calgary, with its famous Stampede pancake breakfast, will play host to the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 15th.







