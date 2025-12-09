Blue Bombers Unveil 2026 Schedule
Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League (CFL) today unveiled its 2026 schedule, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to open the regular season on Friday, June 5 on the road against the Calgary Stampeders, before returning home for the Thursday, June 11 home opener versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. That game marks the first of three Thursday night home games at Princess Auto Stadium in 2026.
Winnipeg's home schedule features a strong mix of marquee matchups, including five Friday night games - July 10 (vs Toronto*), July 24 (vs Calgary), August 14 (vs Ottawa), August 28 (vs Montreal), and September 25 (vs Toronto).
The Club will also host three Thursday games (June 11 vs Hamilton; June 25 vs Edmonton; July 30 vs BC) and two Saturday home dates.
The traditional rivalry games return in 2026, with the Labour Day Classic set for September 6 in Regina, followed by the Banjo Bowl on September 12 in Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers' annual Orange Shirt Game, held in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, will take place on Friday, September 25 when Winnipeg hosts the Toronto Argonauts.
"We are excited about the schedule, the rivalries, and the opportunity to build on the momentum our fans have created at Princess Auto Stadium," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Their energy has helped the longest sellout streak in franchise history, and we're looking forward to continuing that tradition together. This schedule gives our fans a great mix of marquee matchups and big nights under the lights, and we can't wait to get started."
Season tickets for the 2026 regular season are available now by calling 204-784-7448 or visiting bluebombers.com.
*Due to a scheduling conflict with the FIFA World Cup, the Toronto Argonauts will be designated the home team at Princess Auto Stadium for the July 10 matchup.
