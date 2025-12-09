Alouettes Begin 2026 Season on June 4th

Montreal - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has unveiled its schedule for the 2026 season.

The Montreal Alouettes will kick off their 2026 campaign against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Thursday June 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jason Maas' team will play a first game at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 PM ET when they host the Toronto Argonauts.

The 2025 Grey Cup rematch will happen on Monday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m. ET when the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to town.

The team will play one home game on Thursday, two on Friday, three more on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday.

Alouettes fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of the 2025 squad as early as Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m., when the REDBLACKS make their way to Montreal for a pre-season game.







