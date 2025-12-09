RedBlacks 2026 Schedule Showcases a New Era in RNation

Published on December 9, 2025

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Canadian Football League unveiled the 2026 schedule today, ushering in the beginning of a new era of REDBLACKS football in the nation's capital. With Ryan Dinwiddie set to lead Ottawa in his first season as Head Coach and General Manager, fans can look forward to one of the most balanced and fan-friendly home slates in recent memory. This year's schedule offers a wide variety of dates and kickoff times including four Friday night matchups, three Saturday games and a pair of Sunday contests, giving RNation more flexibility than ever to experience the atmosphere at TD Place.

"We are thrilled to be able to share our 2026 schedule with our fans," said Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "This year's home lineup features a great mix of dates and kickoff times, and we're excited for RNation to come together and create the unforgettable atmosphere that our players feed off. We can't wait to welcome our fans back to TD Place and help us kickoff a new era of REDBLACKS football."

HOME OPENER

The 2026 season officially kicks off in the heart of Lansdowne as the Edmonton Elks visit TD Place on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere as Ottawa opens a new chapter under Coach Dinwiddie, with the stands buzzing and the lights bright for the first Saturday night home opener since 2021.

COACH'S OLD TEAM COMES TO TOWN

Storylines do not get much better than this. In Week 3, Coach Dinwiddie welcomes his former team to TD Place as the Toronto Argonauts arrive on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. It's an early-season showdown fans will want to circle on their calendars, as the REDBLACKS look to build on a 2025 season series split. With the Saturday matinee atmosphere, RNation will have the chance to make TD Place a difference maker.

That won't be Coach Dinwiddie's only chance to face his former team in Ottawa as the Argos will return to TD Place for the regular season home finale, on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. wrapping up the three game season-series with Toronto.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE

Canada Day week just got even bigger in the nation's capital. The defending Grey Cup champions, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, roll into town for Ottawa's third home game of the season on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. It is a heavyweight matchup, and with a festive summer crowd, REDBLACKS fans won't want to miss this electric contest.

RIVALRY RENEWED

A staple of the CFL calendar returns as the REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes kick off the home portion of the rivalry series on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. at TD Place. This matchup consistently brings passion, noise, and some of the most memorable moments of the season and fans can expect no different in 2026. The REDBLACKS will travel to Montreal for a pair of meetings this season on Sunday, June 28 and Thursday, August 20.

In addition to the three regular season matchups, the REDBLACKS and Alouettes will collide twice in the pre-season, first on Friday, May 22 in Montreal with the pre-season finale taking place a week later Friday, May 29 at TD Place.

YEARLY VISITS

Wrapping up this year's home slate, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers come to Ottawa on Sunday, July 19 for a 7 p.m. game at TD Place, while the BC Lions make the trip out east on Sunday, August 30 at 7 p.m. The Calgary Stampeders make their visit to the nation's capital on Saturday, September 26 at 3 p.m. and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head to TD Place on October 2 at 7 p.m.

Always a favourite of RNation, the REDBLACKS will reveal the 2026 theme game schedule later this spring.

The CFL season will conclude with the Grey Cup on Sunday, November 15 in Calgary.







