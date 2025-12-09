Edmonton Elks 2026 Schedule Released

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks enter the 2026 season with the goal to keep building upon the foundation they established last year.

Through the guidance of President and CEO Chris Morris, VP of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey, and Head Coach Mark Kilam, the Elks leadership team set the tone for what the future of the Double E will look like.

Edmonton wrapped up the 2025 season dressing one of the league's youngest rosters en route to a 7-11 record. The results were bolstered by a 6-5 record in the club's final 11 games, featuring one of the top defenses in the Canadian Football League by points against over that stretch.

The 2026 iteration of the Edmonton Elks will open the upcoming campaign on the road for a third consecutive season, heading East to Ottawa to take on the REDBLACKS in a Saturday, June 6 (5:00 pm MT) contest at TD Place.

A Week 2 bye week will precede the Elks Home Opener, which will kickoff at Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 20 (2:00 pm MT) versus the Montreal Alouettes - marking a second consecutive year the Elks Home Opener will fall against the East Division Champion Als.

Additional highlights of the Elks' 18-game schedule include a second-straight season in which the Elks will see a run of 10 games between bye weeks (Week 3 to 12). The Elks will also head to the Okanagan for Touchdown Kelowna on Saturday, July 4 (5:00 pm MT) to take on the B.C. Lions.

KEY DATES

Regular season kickoff: Saturday, June 6 @ Ottawa REDBLACKS

Home Opener: Saturday, June 20 vs. Montreal Alouettes

Touchdown Kelowna: Saturday, July 4 @ BC Lions

Labour Day Classic: Monday, September 7 @ Calgary Stampeders

Labour Day Rematch: Saturday, September 12 vs. Calgary Stampeders

Regular season finale: Friday, October 24 at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Bye weeks: Week 2, Week 13, Week 18

The Elks roster will begin to take shape during their preseason matchups, which feature a trip to Langford, BC to take on the Lions (Saturday, May 23), before returning to Edmonton to face the Calgary Stampeders (Friday, May 29).

For local fans of the Green and Gold, the Elks schedule will feature eight of nine regular season home games on Friday or Saturday evening, with two afternoon kickoffs and three 5:00 pm MT starts.

2026 season seats are currently available by visiting GoElks.com. Single game tickets to the Elks full home schedule will go on sale in the spring.

ELKS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BY WEST DIVISION OPPONENT

Head-to-head (reg. season)

133-109-3 all-time (73-47-1 home / 60-62-2 away)

1-2 in 2025 (28-7 loss Week 13 / 31-19 win Week 14 / 20-10 loss Week 21)

2026 meetings

Preseason C: Saturday, May 29 vs Calgary Stampeders (7:00 pm MT)

Week 14: Monday, September 7 @ Calgary Stampeders (4:00 pm MT)

Week 15: Saturday, September 12 vs. Calgary Stampeders (5:00 pm MT)

Need to know

The Elks will once again see the Calgary Stampeders as a part of their preseason schedule, marking the fifth consecutive year the Battle of Alberta will be played during the exhibition season. Last year, the two teams held serve at home for the Labour Day Classic and Rematch, with the Stampeders coming out ahead in a late October game at Commonwealth.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

117-91-4 all-time (63-40-1 home / 54-51-3 away)

0-3 in 2025 (24-21 loss Week 4 / 33-16 win Week 10)

2026 meetings

Preseason B: Friday, May 23 @ B.C. Lions (5:00 pm MT / 4:00 pm PT)

Week 5: Saturday, July 4 @ B.C. Lions (5:00 pm MT / 4:00 pm PT)

Week 7: Friday, July 17 vs. B.C. Lions (7:00 pm MT)

Need to know

The Elks will look to turn the tide on the Lions after a 2025 season that saw B.C. come away with all three regular season victories over Edmonton. Nathan Rourke will be top of mind for the Green and Gold's defence following a campaign where the pivot passed for at least 324 yards in every contest against the Green and Gold. For the 2026 season, the Elks will take part in the Touchdown Kelowna game in Week 5, while the Lions are temporarily displaced by the FIFA World Cup. The head-to-head series between the two clubs will be wrapped up much earlier in 2026, with a Week 7 matchup at Commonwealth concluding the regular season series.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

126-100-2 (75-39-2 home / 51-61-0 away)

1-1 in 2025 (21-18 loss Week 8 / 27-25 win Week 17)

2026 meetings

Week 8: Thursday, July 23 @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (7:00 pm MT)

Week 9: Saturday, August 1 vs Saskatchewan Roughriders (5:00 pm MT)

Week 21: Saturday, October 24 @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (1:00 pm MT)

Need to know

The Elks played the 2025 CFL Grey Cup Champions tough last season. The two sides split the home and away matchups with the Riders winning the point differential by just a rouge (46-45). In 2026, the two Western opponents will see each other three times, with back-to-back matchups in Weeks 8 & 9, and the regular season finale to be played at Mosaic Stadium.

Head-to-head (reg. season)

103-97-3 (60-39-2 home / 43-58-1 away)

1-1 in 2025 (36-23 loss Week 4 / 25-20 win Week 19)

2026 meetings

Week 4: Thursday, June 25 @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6:30 pm MT | 7:30 p.m. CT)

Week 12: Friday, August 21 vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7:30 pm MT)

Week 20: Friday, October 16 vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7:30 pm MT)

Need to know

Last year, Edmonton finally snapped a 13-game losing skid to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that dated back to Nov. 3, 2018. The Elks were victorious in the pivotal must-win Week 19 game by a 25-20 score at Commonwealth Stadium, splitting the season series at one game a piece. For 2026, the Bombers and Elks will face off three times, including the Green and Gold's final home game of the regular season on Oct. 16.

ELKS VS THE EAST

2026 meetings

Week 1: Saturday, June 6 @ Ottawa REDBLACKS (5:00 pm MT | 7:00 pm ET)

Week 3: Saturday, June 20 vs. Montreal Alouettes (2:00 pm MT)

Week 6: Thursday, July 9 vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS (7:00 pm MT)

Week 10: Saturday, August 8 @ Montreal Alouettes (1:00 pm MT | 3:00 pm ET)

Week 11: Saturday, August 15 vs Toronto Argonauts (1:00 pm MT)

Week 16: Saturday, September 19 @ Toronto Argonauts (1:00 pm MT | 3:00 pm ET)

Week 17: Saturday, September 26 vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5:00 pm MT)

Week 19: Friday, October 9 @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5:00 pm MT | 7:00 pm ET)

Need to know

The Edmonton Elks finished the 2025 season with a 4-4 record against the CFL East Division - sweeping both games against Ottawa, splitting the season series with Montreal and Toronto, while finishing the year 0-2 against Hamilton.

ELKS SCHEDULE BY THE NUMBERS

By day:

Thursday - 3 (Weeks 4, 6, 8)

Friday - 4 (Weeks 7, 12, 19, 20)

Saturday - 10 (Weeks 1, 3, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21)

Sunday - 0

Monday - 1 (Week 14)

By division opponent:

West: 10

East: 8

Longest homestand:

2 games (Week 6 vs. Ottawa and Week 7 vs. B.C. | Week 11 vs. Toronto and Week 12 vs. Winnipeg)

Longest road streak:

2 games (Week 4 @ Winnipeg, Week 5 @ BC)

Most regular season meetings:

3 against Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Road: vs. Roughriders (Weeks 8, 21) | vs. Blue Bombers (Week 4)

Home: vs. Roughriders (Week 9) | vs. Blue Bombers (Weeks 12, 20)

Two back-to-back opponents:

Saskatchewan Roughriders (Week 8, 9), Calgary Stampeders (Week 14, 15)







