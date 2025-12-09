Argos Announce 2026 Schedule

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team's schedule for the 2026 Canadian Football League season. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto and BMO Field, the Argos will be playing three "home games" in Saskatchewan (Week 4), Winnipeg (Week 6), and Hamilton (Week 7). The team will return home to a revamped lakefront stadium with numerous improvements to the fan experience, including new premium spaces, improved game presentation LED lighting, new PA/speakers, and more. Toronto's full season schedule can be found at https://www.argonauts.ca/schedule/.

Last week, the Argonauts introduced Mike Miller as the team's head coach. Mike brings 30 years of football coaching experience to the job, including tremendous success coaching quarterbacks in Toronto since his arrival in 2022. Fans can visit https://www.argonauts.ca/ to learn more about Coach Miller and read an in-depth one-on-one conversation with the new coach.

Highlights from the 2026 BMO Field home schedule:

Toronto will play four of its six home games on Saturdays and one apiece on Thursday and Friday at BMO Field. Three of those four Saturday slates will be afternoon games (1 or 3 p.m.). The remaining two games will kick off at 7 and 7:30pm.

Toronto's annual CNE game will occur on August 22 when the Argos host Hamilton at 7:00 p.m. A ticket to the game will get fans free admission into the CNE.

Four of the team's final six games come at BMO Field, and packing the stadium down the stretch will bolster a playoff push!

Toronto is 17-9 at BMO Field over the last three seasons.

Additional notes from the full schedule:

For the fifth season in a row, the Boatmen's preseason game on May 29 will be played at the University of Guelph, where the team will hold its 2026 training camp.

Toronto will open up the 2026 campaign with a Week 1 bye. The team kicks things off Friday, June 12 at Montreal for a Friday night football clash.

Plenty of prime time. Toronto will play five Friday Night Football games, two Thursday Night Football games, plus three afternoon weekend CTV games this year.

The Labour Day Classic in Hamilton continues September 7, in the 55th chapter of the traditional clash. The Argos look to win their fourth LDC in five years when they take on their QEW rivals.

In 2026, Toronto will play nine games on Saturdays, six games on Fridays, two Thursday matchups, and one Monday tilt.

The Double Blue will play nine games with at least eight or more days of rest and five games on seven days' rest.

Bye Weeks in Week 1, 9, and 19.

Semi-final playoff games will be played on October 31, followed by Division Finals on November 7, and the 113th Grey Cup will take place on November 15 in Calgary, AB.

For more information on the 2026 schedule, as well as new season ticket memberships or to reserve your group package for the 2026 season, visit https://www.argonauts.ca/tickets/, or register to become an Argos Newsletter Subscriber and be the first to hear about Argos contests, ticket offers, promotions, and team news.







