Ontaria Wilson Signs Two-Year Extension with Blue Bombers

Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce receiver Ontaria Wilson has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Wilson (6-1, 175, Florida State; born: August 12, 1999, in Ashburn, GA.) returned to the Blue Bombers on September 1, 2025 and initially signed an extension through 2026 after attending training camp with the New York Jets earlier this summer.

This new deal will keep him in a Blue Bombers uniform through the 2028 Canadian Football League season.

Wilson suited up for six regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final after his return, pulling in 21 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. He added three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Wilson turned a sensational 2024 season with the Blue Bombers into his opportunity with the Jets in the summer as he finished with 71 receptions for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns while being named the team's Most Outstanding Rookie.

He played college football at Florida State University from 2018 to 2022, finishing with 108 receptions, 1,521 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but was released after training camp.







