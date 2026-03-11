Sergio Castillo Honoured with Two Blue Bombers Community Service Awards

Published on March 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are pleased to announce Sergio Castillo as the recipient of the team's two annual community service awards - the Ed Kotowich 'Good Guy Award' and the Cal Murphy 'Heart of a Legend Award.'

It marks the first time in the club's history that one player has been honoured with the two prestigious honours in the same year.

"I wasn't expecting any of this, so it's definitely an honour," said Castillo. "All I can say is, 'Wow' and I'm very appreciative.

"You do things not expecting anything in return. You do it because we have a responsibility, especially playing for the Blue Bombers, to represent the 'W' on and off the field."

The Kotowich award recognizes the Blue Bombers player who has 'excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.'

It was first presented in 1987 and is named after Ed Kotowich, who played for the Blue Bombers from 1955-61 and later served as an alderman, worked as a sportscaster, and coached the Winnipeg Rods while working with minor football programs in the city before his sudden death in 1986.

The Murphy Heart of a Legend award is presented annually to the player who has shown 'outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.' This award was first presented in 2001 and is named after long-time Blue Bombers head coach and GM Cal Murphy, a Winnipegger who worked with the club from 1983-86 and built Grey Cup champions in 1984, 1988 and 1990 and passed away in 2012.

Castillo is not only one of the most popular players in the Blue Bomber locker room, but he is also constantly represented the club through countless appearances - many on his own time - while spreading his good cheer.

He partnered with the Dream Factory and KIDTHINK locally, while also visiting kids and fans in local hospitals, hosting kicking camps, attending flag football clinics and participating in the Blue Bombers Northern Trips in the offseason.

Now 35, Castillo has appeared in 61 games over three stints with the Blue Bombers. He is one of the most prolific kickers in franchise history and signed a two-year contract extension in January after a 2025 season in which he connected on 85.7 percent of his field goal attempts.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.