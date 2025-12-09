Alouettes Extend QB Davis Alexander Through 2028

The Montreal Alouettes invite the media to a press conference on Tuesday, December 9, at 2 p.m. ET at Olympic Stadium (4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin). The event will take place in the Alouettes office, with Davis Alexander.

Montreal, December 9, 2025 - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed starting quarterback Davis Alexander to a one-year extension that will keep him in Montreal through the 2028 season.

Instead of testing free agency in February of 2025, the 27-year-old inked a three-year contract last December.

In his first year as the starting pivot, Alexander put together a strong 2025 campaign and led the Als to the 112th Grey Cup game in Winnipeg.

Despite dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, he still found a way to win every one of his eight regular season starts. He now owns the CFL record for most consecutive victories to begin a career at 11-0-0, which he'll look to extend next season.

He passed for 2,024 yards, 10 touchdowns in those eight appearances. The dual threat quarterback also ran for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander won the first two playoff games of his career this year, as he and his teammates defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final and Final last November.

"We're thrilled that we were able to come to an agreement on an extension with Davis and his camp," general manager Danny Maciocia said. "We're committed to him and he's committed to this team, the city of Montreal and the province of Quebec. In his first year as our starting quarterback, Davis performed brilliantly. We're excited to see where he'll lead us over the next few years."

This is already the fifth major signing of the off-season by the Alouettes, as they have already extended starting offensive linemen Donny Ventrelli and Pier-Olivier Lestage, receiver Tyson Philpot and kicker Jose Maltos Diaz.







