Stamps Add Offensive Lineman
Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Ed Montilus.
Ed Montilus Offensive lineman College: North Carolina Height: 6.04 Weight: 315 Born: Sept. 15, 1999 Birthplace: Port-au-Prince, HT American
Montilus has spent time on the practice roster of the Montreal Alouettes in each of the past two seasons and played two games with the Larks during the 2025 pre-season.
In college, Montilus played 59 games and made 38 starts over five seasons at North Carolina. In 2023, he started 12 games and was part of an offensive line that allowed the Tar Heels to post an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 491.2 offensive yards per game and helped running back Omarion Hampton amass 1,504 rushing yards.
In 2022, he made 14 starts at left guard and helped the Tar Heels finish second in the ACC in both offensive yards (462.8 per game) and passing yards (309.3).
Montilus was a high-school and college teammate of William Barnes, who spent most of the 2025 season on Calgary's practice roster and was a starter in the Western Semi-Final.
Canadian Football League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Lions Add Two American Defensive Backs - B.C. Lions
- Fullback Albert Awachie Returns for 9th season as a Rider - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Add Offensive Lineman - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Jermarcus Hardrick Inks Extension - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Extend Quarterback Cody Fajardo - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Begin 2026 Season on June 4th - Montreal Alouettes
- Mark Your Calendars: The 2026 BC Lions Schedule Is Here - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks 2026 Schedule Showcases a New Era in RNation - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Unveil 2026 Schedule - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Argos Announce 2026 Schedule - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders 2026 Schedule Features 10 Regular Season Home Games, Preseason Game in Saskatoon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Announce 2026 Schedule - Calgary Stampeders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Unveil 2026 CFL Schedule - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Circle the Date: 2026 Season Opens June 4 - CFL
- Edmonton Elks 2026 Schedule Released - Edmonton Elks
- Ontaria Wilson Signs Two-Year Extension with Blue Bombers - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Extend QB Davis Alexander Through 2028 - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stamps Add Offensive Lineman
- Stampeders Announce 2026 Schedule
- Barnes Staying Put
- Stampeders Mourn Death of Alumnus Moustafa Ali
- Statements from John Hufngel and Dave Dickenson