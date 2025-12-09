Fullback Albert Awachie Returns for 9th season as a Rider
Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National fullback Albert Awachie.
Awachie (6'3-262) returns to the Roughriders for a ninth CFL season, having played 14 regular season games in 2025 plus the Western Final and 112th Grey Cup. The Toronto native started his CFL career in Green and White in 2017 and has played 98 games over eight seasons, 91 with the Roughriders and seven with the Argonauts (in 2024). He's tallied a career 17 special teams tackles as an integral part of the Riders' special teams unit. A reliable blocker on offence, Awachie has also caught 12 career passes for 86 yards.
The Toronto native spent three collegiate seasons with the University of Toronto and played 22 games at both receiver and defensive back. While with the Varsity Blues, Awachie recorded 22 tackles and made 14 receptions for 145 yards.
