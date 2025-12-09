Hamilton Tiger-Cats Unveil 2026 CFL Schedule

HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in conjunction with the Canadian Football League (CFL), have released the club's schedule for the 2026 season. TigerTown can look forward to a fan-friendly slate of matchups, with nine of the team's regular-season home games falling on weekends or holidays.

The Ticats open their home schedule on Thursday, June 4, presented by FirstOntario Credit Union, in a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final against Montreal. This year's slate also includes an extra game in Hamilton when the Ticats host Toronto on Saturday, July 18 while the Argonauts' stadium is in use for the FIFA World Cup. Fans can also look forward to the annual Labour Day Classic presented by WeatherTech on Monday, September 7 versus Toronto. With a balanced mix of afternoon and evening kickoffs, the 2026 schedule gives fans plenty of chances to enjoy football at Hamilton Stadium from summer through fall.

"Our fans and partners will have a lot to look forward to this season. This year's schedule truly offers something for everyone, including an extra game in Hamilton versus our forever rivals, the Toronto Argonauts," said Matt Afinec, President and COO of Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group. "As we continue to deliver the best live viewing entertainment experience possible, the lineup of 2026 home dates includes a variety of kickoff times that we believe will accommodate all fans, from our longtime season seat members to families and the broader Hamilton community."

"Our schedule release always brings a sense of renewed focus and energy," said Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "Every season takes on its own identity, and as we build this year's team, we're embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead. It's a privilege to play in a city where football truly matters, supported by the best fans in the CFL. We take great pride in making Hamilton Stadium a tough place for opponents, and we look forward to the environment our fans bring every game."

Season Highlights:

Season Opener vs. Montreal, Thursday, June 4 presented by FirstOntario Credit Union: The 2026 CFL season begins in Hamilton with a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final.

More Early Kickoffs: The Ticats take the field at 3 p.m. for two kid-friendly afternoon games on Saturday, August 1 and Saturday, October 24.

The Labour Day Classic vs. Toronto, Monday, September 7 presented by WeatherTech: The most anticipated day on the local sports calendar returns with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and a full lineup of live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Hosting the Defending Grey Cup Champions: The two best records in the 2025 CFL regular season face off when Saskatchewan visits Hamilton on Saturday, August 15.

In-Stadium Experiences:

Families on the Field: After every home game, fans can head down to the field for family-friendly fun.

Live Music in the Stipley: The Stipley fan experience returns with live music at every home game, 18,000 square feet of social space, and food and drink options.

Places to Connect: From the Stipley and Coors Original Bar to the FirstOntario Community Lounge and Findlay Family Zone, there's something for fans of all ages.

South Plaza Saturdays: Before each Saturday home game, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with alumni autograph sessions, giveaways, inflatables, mascot photo opportunities, and more.

Ticketing Information:

There are a variety of options to experience Hamilton Tiger-Cats football in 2026, including full-season, half-season, and 10-ticket flex memberships, as well as premium seating and tailored business hospitality packages. For complete details and ticket purchases, visit ticats.ca/tickets.







