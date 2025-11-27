Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Veteran RB Johnny Augustine, Add Three Defensive Backs

Published on November 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has re-signed veteran Canadian running back Johnny Augustine, who returns for his second season with the club and seventh in the CFL. The team also re-signed American defensive back Zamari Walton and announced the additions of Canadian defensive back Jake Nitychoruk and American defensive back Cameron Bergeron.

Augustine, 32, delivered a strong 2025 campaign for the Tiger-Cats, appearing in 17 games and recording 61 carries for 242 rushing yards, 12 receptions for 134 receiving yards and one special teams tackle. The 5-8, 202-pound native of Welland, Ontario joined Hamilton after six seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018-24), where he totaled over 1,200 rushing yards, four touchdowns and helped the club capture two Grey Cup championships (2019, 2021). He also spent time with Edmonton in 2017 and Saskatchewan in 2018.

Walton, 26, suited up in two regular season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2025, registering seven defensive tackles. Before the CFL, the defensive back spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers (2024) after signing as an undrafted free agent. The 6-3, 185-pound native of Melbourne, Florida suited up in 13 games in his lone season at the University of Mississippi (2023), registering 38 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine passes defended and one forced fumble. He began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, where he played 48 games over five seasons (2018-22), posting 130 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack and 20 passes defended.

Nitychoruk, 22, was selected 57th overall by the Tiger-Cats in the seventh round of the 2025 CFL Draft and participated in the team's 2025 training camp. The 6-4, 210-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba appeared in 27 games over four seasons (2021-24) with the Manitoba Bisons, compiling 54 tackles (45 solo), seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss and one blocked kick.

Bergeron, 23, had a brief stint on the Tiger-Cats' practice roster at the end of the 2025 season. The 6-0, 190-pound native of Albany, Georgia played his collegiate career at Duke University, where he appeared in 46 games and registered 100 tackles (58 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.







