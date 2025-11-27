Alouettes Strengthen Defense

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of defensive back Kahzir Brown and defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne. Both American are under contract through 2027.

Brown (6'3", 210 lbs.) spent some time with the Green Bay Packers in 2025. In college, the Trenton N.J. native made 44 total tackles with eight knockdowns, two interceptions and two tackles for loss in 12 games for the Florida Atlantic Owls last season after transferring from Maine University where he played three years.

In 2023, his last campaign with the Black Bears, the 22-year-old made 60 tackles, one interception and one sack in 11 games.

Hawthorne (6'2", 290 lbs.) joined the Alouettes at the end of October and spent the rest of the season on the practice roster. He previously was a member of the Buffalo Bills and the L.A. Rams. The 23-year-old played at the University of South Florida in 2024 where he was named second-team All-AAC, recording 40 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The native of Birmingham, Ala. previously played at Florida Atlantic University where he made 46 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks over four seasons.







