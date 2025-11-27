Stamps Sign Trio of 2025 Draft Picks

Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Matthew Stokman

The Calgary Stampeders have signed three members of their 2025 draft class - defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon, offensive lineman Matthew Stokman and defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer.

All three players attended training camp and saw pre-season action with the Red and White this past season before returning to their respective universities and performing at an all-star level in their final season of U Sports eligibility.

Ashton Miller-Melancon

Defensive back

College: Queen's

Height: 6.02

Weight: 199

Born: Sept. 14, 2001

Birthplace: Pointe-Claire, QC

National

Miller-Melancon was a four-time Ontario University Athletics all-star and a first-team all-Canadian on one occasion at Queen's University. He accumulated 175 career tackles in 48 career games for the Golden Gaels including five tackles for loss and also had 19 interceptions and 29 passes defended as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Miller-Melancon was also a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2021 and was a U Sports academic all-Canadian.

Matthew Stokman

Offensive lineman

College: Manitoba

Height: 6.03

Weight: 322

Born: June 25, 2001

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

National

Stokman earned Canada West and first-team all-Canadian honours in 2025 after helping the University of Manitoba post a conference-leading rushing average of 185.8 yards per game and contributing to running back Breydon Stubbs' single-season school record of 14 rushing touchdowns.

Stokman played 44 games over six seasons with the Bisons and made 34 starts including 32 at right guard.

Max von Muehldorfer

Defensive lineman

College: Western

Height: 6.01

Weight: 290

Born: Apr. 4, 2003

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

National

An alumnus of Calgary's St. Mary's High School, von Muehldorfer recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery in two pre-season games for the Stamps before returning to Western. With the Mustangs this past season, he earned OUA and all-Canadian honours after amassing 20.5 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in eight games.

In 31 games over five seasons at Western, von Muehldorfer had 64 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was part of the Mustangs' Vanier Cup-championship team in 2021.

