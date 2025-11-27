Stamps Sign Trio of 2025 Draft Picks
Published on November 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed three members of their 2025 draft class - defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon, offensive lineman Matthew Stokman and defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer.
All three players attended training camp and saw pre-season action with the Red and White this past season before returning to their respective universities and performing at an all-star level in their final season of U Sports eligibility.
Ashton Miller-Melancon
Defensive back
College: Queen's
Height: 6.02
Weight: 199
Born: Sept. 14, 2001
Birthplace: Pointe-Claire, QC
National
Miller-Melancon was a four-time Ontario University Athletics all-star and a first-team all-Canadian on one occasion at Queen's University. He accumulated 175 career tackles in 48 career games for the Golden Gaels including five tackles for loss and also had 19 interceptions and 29 passes defended as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Miller-Melancon was also a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2021 and was a U Sports academic all-Canadian.
Matthew Stokman
Offensive lineman
College: Manitoba
Height: 6.03
Weight: 322
Born: June 25, 2001
Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB
National
Stokman earned Canada West and first-team all-Canadian honours in 2025 after helping the University of Manitoba post a conference-leading rushing average of 185.8 yards per game and contributing to running back Breydon Stubbs' single-season school record of 14 rushing touchdowns.
Stokman played 44 games over six seasons with the Bisons and made 34 starts including 32 at right guard.
Max von Muehldorfer
Defensive lineman
College: Western
Height: 6.01
Weight: 290
Born: Apr. 4, 2003
Birthplace: Calgary, AB
National
An alumnus of Calgary's St. Mary's High School, von Muehldorfer recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery in two pre-season games for the Stamps before returning to Western. With the Mustangs this past season, he earned OUA and all-Canadian honours after amassing 20.5 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in eight games.
In 31 games over five seasons at Western, von Muehldorfer had 64 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was part of the Mustangs' Vanier Cup-championship team in 2021.
