Lions Sign Four More to Defensive Unit

Published on November 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the following four signings on Thursday: defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu, defensive back Lorando Johnson, defensive back Tanner Volk and defensive lineman D.J. Walden.

Ahanotu (6'3, 285 lbs)- was a member of the Indoor Football League Vegas Knight Hawks in 2025, where he registered 12 tackles and one blocked kick.

After suiting up in five games with the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2019, the Tampa native transferred to Rutgers and suited up in 45 games over the next four seasons with 54 total tackles (19 solo, 35 assisted), 10.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He earned both a Big Ten Honourable Mention and a Big Ten Sportsmanship award in his senior season.

Johnson (5'11, 182 lbs)- the Lancaster, Texas native spent four seasons with the Baylor Bears. After making his first start in the Sugar Bowl to end 2021, Johnson recorded 61 tackles, 24 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions across 44 games.

In his senior year, Johnson's 74.0 PFF grade was the second-highest defensive mark on the team for those who played a minimum of 75 snaps.

Volk (6'1, 189 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 after four seasons at Central Washington University, where he recorded 307 total tackles (146 solo, 141 assisted), 24 interceptions, a pair of defensive touchdowns, two defensive touchdowns, 42 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2023, the Portland, Oregon native was the first Wildcat in program history to win the Cliff Harris Award as the top small college defensive player in NCAA Division II.

Walden (6'1, 250 lbs)- spent the last two seasons with the Albany Firebirds of Arena Football One, helping the squad advance to Arena Bowl XXXIII in the 2024 campaign. In 2025, he put up career-high numbers: 22 total tackles (18 solo, four assisted), nine sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries in ten games.

The Atlanta native suited up in 31 games at Shorter University from 2018 to 2021 and recorded 79 total tackles (42 solo, 37 assisted), four sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.