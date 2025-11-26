Lions Add Four Defensive Backs to Roster

Published on November 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signings of four American defensive backs on Wednesday: Adonis Alexander, Joe Foucha, Bruce Harmon and Alex Teubner.

Alexander (6'2, 195 lbs)- moves north after USFL and XFL stints in New Orleans and Michigan from 2022-24.

The North Carolina native was selected by Washington in round six of the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft and appeared in nine games with the team that season, recording eight combined tackles. He later had NFL practice roster stints with the Rams and 49ers.

In 34 games at Virginia Tech from 2015 to 2017, Alexander had 126 total tackles (91 solo, 35 assisted), seven interceptions, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Foucha (5'9, 198 lbs)- the New Orleans native was named Indoor Football League Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Bay Area Panthers in 2025. Foucha previously had NFL mini-camp visits with Kansas City and Buffalo in 2023.

After suiting up in 44 games at Arkansas from 2019 to 2021 and ending his tenure with a victory in the Outback Bowl over Penn State, Foucha transferred to Louisiana State for his senior year and had 40 total tackles (25 solo, 15 assisted), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in ten appearances at safety.

Harmon (6'0, 202 lbs)- signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent and was with the team for the majority of training camp.

The Texas native suited up in 55 games at Stephen F. Austin from 2019 to 2024, recording 103 total tackles (71 solo, 32 assisted), eight interceptions, 37 pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Teubner (6'1, 200 lbs)- a native of Seaside, Oregon, Teubner attended rookie mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year after a solid five-year career at Boise State.

With the Broncos, Teubner had 195 total tackles (117 solo, 78 assisted), two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Teubner was named Defensive MVP of the 2023 Mountain West Championship game after ten tackles and a forced fumble against Nevada. He was also a five-time Mountain West All-Scholar Athlete.







