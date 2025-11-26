Two American Defensive Players Join the Als

Published on November 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of American defensive lineman Kylan Guidry and American linebacker Desmond Igbinosun. Both players are under contract through 2027.

Guidry (6'4", 240 lbs.) played three seasons with the University of Kentucky. In 26 games from 2023-24, he recorded 99 tackles and six sacks. The 24-year-old added one pass breakup, a forced fumble, while recovering one. In his final season, he was named to the Phil Steele CUSA Third-Team Defense as a defensive end and to the Athlon Sports All-CUSA Third-Team as a linebacker in preseason. Last April he joined the L.A. Chargers.

Igbinosun (6'2", 213 lbs.) started 29 games at safety for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over three seasons. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, The Union, N.J. native recorded 186 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven knockdowns, two forced fumbles and he also recovered one. His brother, Davison, currently plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes.







