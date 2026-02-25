Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna Presented by Okanagan College on Sale to Public at 10am Thursday

February 25, 2026

(Vancouver) - Set your alarms! Fans of the BC Lions can get their hands on tickets for Touchdown Kelowna presented by Okanagan College on Thursday at 10:00 am when seats become available for the general public. Tickets can be purchased once the window opens.

With our newly announced party zone, tickets for both games start at $50.00 with fans encouraged to act QUICKLY following the success of our pre-sale windows.

The Lions host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 27 and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, July 4. Both are 4:00 pm kickoffs at the expanded Apple Bowl.

BC Lions season ticket holders will continue to get priority access for both Touchdown Kelowna games. Click HERE for more information surrounding BC Lions season ticket packages.

The historic two-game venture also features an exciting festival taking place in the City of Kelowna. Details will soon be announced!







