Another Addition to the Pass Rush: Lions Sign Former Illinois State Redbird Zeke Vandenburgh

Published on March 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed American linebacker/defensive lineman Zeke Vandenburgh.

Vandenburgh (6'4, 235 lbs)- spent 2025 with the Memphis Showboats of UFL, recording 37 total tackles (23 solo, 14 assisted) and half a sack across eight games.

After being selected 38th overall by the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2023, Vandenburgh signed with the Miami Dolphins as a non-drafted free agent. He was placed on Injured Reserve in July 2023 and waived near the end of 2024 training camp.

Vandenburgh suited up in 51 games at Illinois State from 2017-22, racking up 256 total tackles (151 solo, 105 assisted), 43.5 tackles for a loss, 24 sacks, seven pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception. His 24 sacks were in the top three all-time for the program.







