Riders Sign 2025 Canada West Player of the Year, 2025 Draft Selection Daniel Wiebe

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National receiver Daniel Wiebe.

Wiebe (5'9-190) was selected by Saskatchewan in the eighth round (69th overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft. He is coming off his fifth and most productive season (2021-25) with the Saskatchewan Huskies, where he was named Canada West Football Player of the Year and a finalist for the Hec Crighton Trophy.

Wiebe helped lead the Huskies to a 7-1 regular season record and a Hardy Cup Championship. He earned his second straight First Team All-Canadian selection, capping the year with career highs across multiple categories after hauling in 78 receptions for 1,257 yards, averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per catch, and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Following his 2024 season, he earned invitations to the 2024 East-West Bowl and the 2025 CFL Combine, where he recorded a speedy 4.52-second 40-yard dash. Across his five seasons with the Huskies, Wiebe totaled 217 receptions for 3,065 yards and 27 touchdowns, maintaining a career average of 14.1 yards per catch.







