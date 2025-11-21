Roughriders Sign Two Draft Selections, One American

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Gideon Agyei, American defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., and National wide receiver D'Sean Mimbs.

Agyei (6'2-189) was selected by the Roughriders in the sixth round (52nd overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft. He attended the Roughriders training camp this spring before returning to school for the 2025 season.

Agyei suited up in 29 games for the University of Calgary Dinos over five collegiate seasons. He recorded 70 total tackles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 17 pass deflections. At the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine, Agyei clocked a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, ranking fourth overall and second among defensive backs. His 16 bench press reps led all DBs, and his 4.27-second shuttle tied for second.

Bennett Jr. (6'4-256) played in two regular season games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders suiting up in Week 20 and 21 and registering two defensive tackles. Prior to the Riders, he attended rookie mini-camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Collegiately, Bennett Jr. spent three seasons (2022-24) with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earning 107 tackles (21 for a loss), eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 33 games. In 2022, he registered 34 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.

Before transferring to Virginia, Bennett Jr. played two seasons (2019-20) with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, registering 31 tackles (two for a loss) and one sack in 15 games.

Mimbs (6'1-180) was selected by the Roughriders in the sixth round (50th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. During his 2025 season with the Roughriders, he played in four regular season games and registered one catch for five yards.

Mimbs spent the five seasons at the University of Regina (2020-24) where he played 32 games for the Rams. Over that time, the Regina native recorded 130 receptions for 1,717 yards and ten touchdowns. In 2024, he led the Rams in both receptions (45) and receiving yards (512) for the second consecutive season, helping the team go all the way to the Mitchell Bowl. As a junior, Mimbs was invited to participate in the 2023 East-West Bowl.

In 2021, he started all six Canada West games for the Rams and led the team in both receiving yards (288) and touchdown catches (5). That same year, Mimbs set a program record for most touchdown catches in a season by a first-year player and was named the University of Regina's Male Rookie of the Year.







