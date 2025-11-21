Argos Bring Back Standout DL Ralph Holley

Published on November 21, 2025

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DL Ralph Holley.

Holley (6'1"/285lbs) returns to Toronto after leaving for an opportunity with the Cleveland Browns in January. The Western Michigan product joined the Argos late in 2023, but when he got his chance to play in 2024, he did not disappoint. Holley finished tied for first in the CFL in sacks with eight, while chipping in 22 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games. Holley played in all three postseason games in 2024, culminating in a Grey Cup championship in November.

The Michigan native played 50 games at WMU, racking up 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-Conference in 2020 and Second-Team in 2021.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 21, 2025

