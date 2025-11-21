The Numbers Are In: 112th Grey Cup Caps Successful 2025 Season
Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on November 16 drew major audiences, while attracting record online engagement across the Canadian Football League's (CFL) digital and social media platforms.
The broadcast of the 112th Grey Cup on TSN, RDS and CTV averaged a 4.03 million average minute audience (AMA), representing a 12 per cent gain over 2024. A total of 10 million fans tuned in with a peak audience of 5.01 million - an 11 per cent increase from the year prior, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders closed out their fifth Grey Cup championship.
Viewership in the 25-54 demographic drew a 1.24 million AMA for an increase of 12 per cent. An AMA of 4.09 million tuned into mgk's performance in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, where audience demographics skewed younger than the rest of the Grey Cup broadcast with over half of viewers under the age of 54.
The broadcast also saw growth in viewership from the country's three most populous markets - Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal - generating a 1.64 million AMA, representing a 10 per cent increase and the third consecutive year of growth amongst these markets.
The CFL's online platforms and social channels drew record engagement throughout Grey Cup Week with fans focusing on Canada's largest annual single-day sporting event.
GREY CUP WEEK - CFL/LCF-OPERATED ONLINE METRICS (YOY)
36.34M total impressions on social | +172 per cent
1.69M total engagements on social | +115 per cent
11.43M total video views on social | +126 per cent
Growth in followers on social | +567 per cent
Website page views | +69 per cent
Website active users | +79 per cent
The 2026 season schedule will be announced on December 9 with all roads leading to the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.
The upcoming offseason officially gets underway with the 2026 Winter Meetings in Calgary from January 13-15.cribe.
Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate their Grey Cup victory
