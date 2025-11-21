Lions Bring Back American Trio for 2026

Published on November 21, 2025

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the re-signings of three Americans to the roster: linebacker Jeremy Lewis and offensive linemen Tyran Hunt and Brandon Yates.

All three ended the 2025 season on the practice roster.

Lewis (6'2, 237 lbs)- after an impressive training camp showing and solid pre-season that included an interception return in Edmonton that nearly went to the end zone, Lewis dressed for two regular season contests and recorded three tackles.

Before moving north, Lewis had mini-camp stints with the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024. A five-year letterman at East Carolina, Lewis suited up in 54 games with 150 total tackles (81 solo, 69 assisted), 23.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. In 2023, Lewis was named East Carolina's Male Outstanding Scholar Athlete.

Hunt (6'7, 313 lbs)- suited up in both 2025 pre-season contests before spending the balance of the regular season on the practice squad. Hunt previously had stints with the UFL Memphis Showboats and Indoor IFL Frisco Fighters, where he made the league's All-Rookie squad in 2024.

After appearing in eight games at Maryland from 2017 to 2019, Hunt moved to Old Dominion for his final two college seasons. With the Monarchs, he started 22 of 23 appearances at left guard and helped the 2021 team rush for 158.3 yards per game.

Yates (6'4, 310 lbs)- Yates joined the Lions as part of the NFL practice roster expansion in September before making his debut at left guard in a big win over Calgary on October 4. In that victory, the Lions rushed for over 100 yards and totalled 498 yards of net offence.

Yates suited up in 61 games at West Virginia from 2019 to 2024, making 57 starts and seeing action at both left and right tackle. An All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection in 2020 and 2023, an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2024 and an Academic All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2023, he helped anchor an offensive unit that averaged 210 rushing yards per game over his final two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Brandon was named West Virginia's Offensive Player of the Game on two occasions: following a 2024 game against Cincinnati and a 2021 contest against Texas.







