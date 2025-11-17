Champions' Return: Riders Celebration Parade Happens Tuesday

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing the Grey Cup back to Saskatchewan, and the entire province is invited to celebrate in true Rider Nation style.

Join us on Tuesday for the Official Championship Parade, where your Roughriders will travel down the legendary Green Mile to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Beginning at 2 p.m. the whole team will parade down Albert Street in vehicles driven by the Royal Canadian Armed Forces culminating with a special ceremony complete with speeches from Head Coach Corey Mace and our Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris. It will be a moment filled with cherished memories for the team and Rider Nation to make together.

Fans are asked to line the parade route on Albert Street starting at 13th Avenue, all the way down to 20th Avenue, avoiding congested residential streets closer to the stadium. Street closures will be in effect along the parade route.

Parking will not be available in front of the Legislature and fans joining the team at Legislative grounds will need to park in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Please celebrate responsibly, dress for the weather and expect large crowds!

Championship Parade

Tuesday, November 18

2 p.m.: Parade begins its route. Fans should begin lining the Green Mile (Albert Street) at 13th Avenue

3 p.m.: Celebration program begins on the steps of the Legislature

3:40 p.m. (approx.): Media Availability, brief scrums with select players and staff, followed by open availability with players on site.

4 p.m.: Team departs the Legislature







