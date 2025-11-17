Blue Bombers Extend Kyle Walters and Mike O'Shea

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today three-year contract extensions for both GM Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O'Shea which will run through the 2028 Canadian Football League season.

O'Shea will be entering his 12th season with the Blue Bombers in 2026 and is already the winningest coach in franchise history with a career record of 117-77.

The CFL's longest-serving head coach, O'Shea was hired by the club on December 4th, 2013. The Blue Bombers have posted nine consecutive double-digit win seasons, including 10-8 this past season, and had appeared in five straight Grey Cups from 2019-24, including winning championships in 2019 and 2021.

O'Shea is a two-time recipient of the Annis Stukus Trophy as the CFL's top coach (2021 and 2022) and now ranks seventh in league history in career wins behind Wally Buono (282), Don Matthews (231), Frank Clair (147), Ron Lancaster (142), Eagle Keys (131) and Ray Jauch (127).

Walters was named the 17th GM in franchise history on November 26, 2013, and has worked with O'Shea since naming him head coach a week later.

The 2026 season will be his 12th as GM and his 16th year with the organization overall, having previously served as an assistant coach and as assistant general manager.

An adept talent evaluator, Walters has combined success at the Canadian Draft with shrewd trades and signings in free agency to turn the Bombers first into a contender and then into a champion. The 2021 championship earned him his third Grey Cup ring, after also winning as a player with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1999.







