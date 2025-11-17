Blue Bombers Add to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has signed American defensive back Alijah McGhee, American receiver Tyrone (TJ) Davis, American offensive linemen Zovon Lindsay, Sebastian Pares, and Michael (Bucky) Williams, and American receiver Kenneth Womack to futures deals as of the 2026 season.

McGhee (6-2, 195, Minnesota State Mankato; born: October 13, 1999, in Warner Robins, GA.) signs a futures contract with the Bombers after spending the last two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, and a five-year collegiate career with Kentucky Wesleyan (2018-2020), and Minnesota State (2021-2022).

McGhee signed with the Redblacks in August 2023. During his rookie season he appeared in two games with six tackles and one forced fumble. In 2024, after recovering from an early injury, he started 11 of the final 12 games, finishing with 44 tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. His CFL totals now stand at 50 tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions for 46 return yards, and two forced fumbles.

Before going pro, McGhee played at Kentucky Wesleyan (2018-2020), recording 82 tackles and 14 pass breakups. He transferred to Minnesota State (2021-2022), where he totaled 80 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, seven tackles for loss, and two blocked kicks. In 2022, he earned Second Team All-NSIC honours and multiple defensive players of the week awards.

Davis (6-3, 180, Nebraska-Kearney; born: January 27, 2000, in Colorado Springs, CO.) signs a futures contract with the Blue Bombers after one season in the IFL, and a five-year collegiate career with the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Davis signed with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League (IFL) in July 2024 but did not appear in any games. He re-signed with the team on November 27, 2024.

In his 2025 season, Davis played in 19 games during his rookie season. He recorded 70 receptions for 904 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushed 14 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, completed a four-yard touchdown pass, and returned 21 kicks for 355 yards. He was named to both the All-IFL Second Team and the IFL All-Rookie Team.

In college, Davis played five seasons (2019-2023) at quarterback for the University of Nebraska-Kearney. In 49 games, he completed 402 passes for 6,525 yards, 61 touchdowns while adding 4,361 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns on 852 carries. Davis also recorded three receptions for eight yards and one touchdown. As a starter, he led the Lopers to a 25-9 record.

Davis was a two-time MIAA Offensive Player of the Year, two-time AFCA All-American, and two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

Lindsay (6-4, 300, Coastal Carolina; born: November 28, 2000, in Fayetteville, NC.) signs a futures deal with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with NC State (2019-2020), and Coastal Carolina (2021-2023).

Lindsay began his collegiate career at NC State University for the 2019 and 2020 seasons but did not see any game action.

In 2021, Lindsay transferred to Coastal Carolina University. Over the next three seasons, he played in 39 games, starting in 36 of them. In 2023 as an offence, Coastal ranked first in the Sun Belt in passing yards per attempt (8.49), and third in yards per play (6.33) and sacks allowed (16). They ranked 24th nationally in sacks allowed.

Pares (6-6, 310, Eastern Illinois; born: February 12, 2001, in Joliet, IL.) signs a futures deal after a three-year collegiate career with the University of Sioux Falls (2019), and Eastern Illinois (2023-2024).

Pares began his college career at the University of Sioux Falls where he would appear in 21 games, finishing both seasons with an 8-3 record.

For the 2023 season, Pares transferred to Eastern Illinois, where he would appear in 22 games, starting all but one over two seasons. The 2024 season saw Pares block for a first team All-Conference running back, and pass protected a 3,000-yard quarterback for the fourth time in school history. The year prior, Pares was named to the second team All Big-South-OVC Football Association at offensive line.

Williams (6-3, 300, Appalachian State; born: March 20, 2000, in Ringgold, GA.) signs with the Bombers after two NFL contracts and a five-year collegiate career with Austin Peay (2019-2021), and Appalachian State (2022-2023).

Williams appeared in 61 career collegiate games with 53 starts, including starting all 14 games in 2023 for Appalachian State, where he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honours while allowing just two sacks in 470 pass-blocking snaps. Prior to that, he made 34 straight starts at Austin Peay State University and was named a Second-Team FCS All-American.

Williams entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He has also spent time in the Cleveland Browns organization this season.

Womack (6-0, 195, Western Michigan; born: February 7, 2001, in Upper Marlboro, MD.) signs a futures deal with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Sacred Heart (2020-2022) and Western Michigan (2023-2024).

He began his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, where he recorded 98 receptions for 1,234 yards and five touchdowns. In his 2022 season he led the team with 721 receiving yards on 52 catches and scored three receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, he transferred to Western Michigan University and would catch 115 passes for 1,236 yards and two touchdowns over the next two seasons (22 games). After the 2023 season he was named First Team All-MAC and led the MAC in receptions with 76.







