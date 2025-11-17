Riders take down Alouettes to win 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG - The Saskatchewan Roughriders are champions once again.

Saskatchewan scored three rushing touchdowns and came down with a trio of interceptions to take down the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

After trailing 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, the Riders scored 24 unanswered points to take a commanding lead in the second half. Montreal battled back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan was able to halt the Alouettes comeback attempt with a fumble forced near the goal line.

AJ Ouellette scored once and Tommy Stevens added a pair of majors at Princess Auto Stadium to help the Riders capture their first Grey Cup win since 2013.

Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell each added an interception in a dominant night for the Green and White defence.

Montreal's starting pivot Davis Alexander was under pressure all game, finishing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup pivot Shea Patterson and running back Stevie Scott III scored Montreal's touchdowns on the ground.

It was Alexander's first loss as a starter in the CFL.







