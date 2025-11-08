Western Final Officially Sold Out

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce that the Western Final vs. the B.C. Lions on Saturday, November 8, is officially sold out! Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m., with all 33,350 seats sold.

"Rider Nation continues to show why they're the most passionate fans in the CFL. The energy and support they bring is incredible, and there's no doubt they'll make this playoff game an unforgettable experience," said Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "Our fans don't just cheer - they change the game. Their energy creates a hostile environment that gives us a true home-field advantage."

The Western Final is the last stop before the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg next weekend.

For fans unable to attend the game, tune into TSN's live coverage with a 30-minute pre-game show beginning at 5 p.m. CST on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. Kickoff will follow at 5:30 p.m.

The game will also be available on 620 CKRM and the Harvard Media Rider Broadcast Network across the province and online through the 620 CKRM app or YouTube stream. The pregame show begins at 2:30 p.m.







