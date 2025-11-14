Hometown Hero: Logan Ferland Honoured with Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to celebrate offensive lineman Logan Ferland as the 2025 recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's Veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

"Logan puts his whole heart into everything he does, and this award is a reflection of that commitment," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "The way he shows up for our organization and for the community he grew up in speaks volumes about the kind of person he is. Whether he's on the field, supporting his teammates, or giving his time across Saskatchewan, Logan leads by example and makes the people around him better.

"As a Club, we're incredibly proud to celebrate Logan's accomplishment, especially as it marks the fourth consecutive year a Roughrider has earned the Jake Gaudaur Award. It speaks to the character of the people in our locker room, and Logan embodies that standard in every way. We're grateful to have him as part of our organization and to recognize everything he brings to this province."

Ferland rose through the ranks of the Canadian Junior Football League to become a full-time starter in the CFL. On the field, he has been defined by his dedication and tremendous work ethic. But it is his composure and discipline that have set him apart, with just one penalty taken in his last 62 games, including the Grey Cup Playoffs - a rare feat, given the physically demanding nature of his position. Last season, he was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in recognition of his exceptional play and the versatility he showed in taking snaps at four offensive line positions throughout the season.

As a team captain and locker room leader, Ferland is quick to hold himself and his teammates accountable, while remaining approachable and welcoming, especially with younger players who are still adjusting to the rigours of being a professional. He is leaned on heavily as a source of guidance and strength, and he has become a pillar in building the Riders' culture, often organizing team gatherings and ensuring everyone is included.

Away from the field, he has been every bit as impactful while serving as an ambassador for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon, devoting his time to forging meaningful connections with young patients. Through the Rider Reading and Win with Wellness programs, he has travelled across his home province, visiting thousands of students and encouraging them through his own story of perseverance, following the loss of his father after a courageous battle with cancer.

"Logan is an incredibly talented football player, but what stands out most is his ability to build genuine connections with the people around him," said Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Executive Director Cindy Fuchs. "He has spent countless hours giving back to youth in our community, and this award is a true reflection of his love for Saskatchewan, its people and its Football Club."

Ferland is the fourth consecutive Saskatchewan Roughrider to win the award, and the sixth to win since its inception in 2010. He extends a streak of Riders recipients that also includes Jorgen Hus (2024), Brayden Lenius (2023) and Dan Clark (2022).

Ferland was selected by a committee made up of Deborah Bethell (Director, Commemorative Events and Assets, Veterans Affairs Canada), Glen Suitor (CFL on TSN analyst; former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron), David Mackie (Executive Director, CFL Players' Association) and CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.







