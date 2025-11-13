From Grassroots to Gold: CFL Teams up with PHE Canada, Provincial Sport Organizations and Football Canada to Grow the Game

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







WINNIPEG - The Canadian Football League (CFL) is partnering with Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada), the country's 10 Provincial Sport Organizations (PSOs) and Football Canada to lay the foundations for the game's growth across the nation. The league's support of the National Sport Organization comes as Team Canada prepares its push towards the top of the podium at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles (LA28), while advancing its developmental efforts.

"Footballs in more kids' and peoples' hands - that's our collective goal," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "We have a great game - it's fun and entertaining, and its core values, like teamwork, leadership and respect, help build stronger young Canadians. We're committed to driving the continued growth of flag through this strategic partnership. From support at the grassroots level to strengthening the National Team Program, we're working together to build a brighter future ahead for our game."

PHE CANADA - EXPANDING PATHWAYS TO LEARN

In 2019, the league and PHE Canada partnered to develop Move Think Learn - Football in Focus Featuring CFL Skill Practice - a comprehensive resource that provides educators and people with the tools to teach the game in schools and in the community. Created to focus on three grade-ranges - K-3, 4-6 and 7-9 - Move Think Learn has been registered by nearly 2,700 schools/teachers across Canada, reaching almost 1.6M students.

The CFL and PHE Canada have renewed this partnership with a shared commitment to reach more students through football-focused programming in schools. Building on the Move Think Learn - Football in Focus resource, the next phase will explore new ways to inspire participation and deepen engagement, while connecting physical literacy with the energy and identity of the CFL. From refreshed classroom content to interactive student experiences, the collaboration will make football more accessible, inclusive and fun for the next generation of Canadians.

"We're proud to team up once again with the CFL to bring the excitement of flag football to more schools across Canada. Schools are a great equalizer of opportunity - igniting a love of the game, movement, building skills, confidence and opening doors to lifelong participation in sport and physical activity," said Melanie Davis, CEO, PHE Canada.

PSO - EXPANDING PATHWAYS TO PLAY

The CFL has formalized its role as the Official Development Partner of Canada's ten PSOs for football through a five-year commitment of annual investment from 2026 to 2030. In collaboration with its nine member clubs, the league will work alongside PSOs to deliver and enhance the Provincial Club Flag Championships, leveraging CFL venues and infrastructure to elevate the athlete experience and connect grassroots participation with the professional game.

In addition, the CFL will support the growth of elite flag football by enhancing provincial identification, training, and selection opportunities across the U14, U16, U18 and adult categories for men and women. Beyond competition, the league and its member clubs will work with PSOs to amplify promotion and drive awareness, while helping the sustainability of the sport through shared sponsorship and event development efforts.

"We're thrilled to work with the CFL to engage more young Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Aaron Geisler, CEO, Football Ontario and Chair, Football PSO Executive Council. "The possibilities ahead for development, training and promotion across all our levels of competition will strengthen not only provincial teams, but also Canada's standing as a football nation."

FOOTBALL CANADA - EXPANDING PATHWAYS TO EXCEL

The CFL becomes a Founding Partner of the Senior Men's and Senior Women's National Flag Teams, strategically leveraging access to CFL venues, facilities, infrastructure and relationships to support Football Canada's continued operation of the programs. The collaboration grows the National Team Program at a critical time, as the Men's and Women's squads set their sights on qualification for LA28, where flag football will debut as part of the global spectacle. The CFL and the CFL Players' Association have confirmed that their players will be able to participate in international best-on-best competition.

Beyond the field, the partnership will see the league highlighted at Football Canada events and promotions, while the CFL amplifies and promotes Club, Elite, Senior and Collegiate National Flag Championships as well as assisting in the sale of associated sponsorship opportunities.

"These partnerships are a major step forward for football in Canada and serves to bring our football community together. The support for our national and Olympic programs will ensure Team Canada has the resources and backing needed to compete at the highest level on the world stage," said Kevin McDonald, Executive Director, Football Canada.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.