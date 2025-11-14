Logan Ferland Wins Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

WINNIPEG - Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Logan Ferland has been named the recipient of this year's Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award. The five-year veteran is the 15th player to be recognized with the Canadian Football League's (CFL) annual honour since its inception in 2010.

"Logan represents the best of Canadians," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "His leadership and commitment show what we're able to achieve when we play for one another. And his care and compassion away from the field demonstrate what we're capable of when we're united as a community. We're grateful for his incredible example, not only to his fellow players, but also to young fans and athletes everywhere."

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's Veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities. The late Jake Gaudaur - a distinguished Veteran of the Second World War and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history - embodied these qualities through his service to the country and the Canadian football community.

"Logan's strength, courage, leadership, perseverance and connection to youth and his community reflect the same qualities personified by Veteran Jake Gaudaur, and countless other Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members," said The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. "This award recognizes the shared values between sport and service, and highlights the importance of teamwork, camaraderie and selflessness."

Ferland rose through the ranks of the Canadian Junior Football League to become a full-time starter in the CFL. On the field, he has been defined by his dedication and tremendous work ethic. But it is his composure and discipline that have set him apart, with one penalty taken in his last 62 games, including the Grey Cup Playoffs - a rare feat, given the physically demanding nature of his position. Last season, he was named the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in consideration of his exceptional play and the versatility he showed in taking snaps at four offensive line positions throughout the season.

As a team captain and locker room leader, Ferland is quick to hold himself and his teammates accountable, while also remaining approachable and welcoming, especially with younger players who are still adjusting to the rigours of being a professional. He is leaned on heavily as a source of guidance and strength, and he has become a pillar in building Riders culture, often organizing team gatherings and ensuring everyone is included.

Away from the field, he has been every bit as impactful while serving as an ambassador for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon, devoting his time to forging meaningful connections with young patients. Through the Rider Reading and Win with Wellness programs, he has travelled across his home province, visiting thousands of students and encouraging them through his own story of perseverance, following the loss of his father after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ferland was selected by a committee made up of Deborah Bethell, Director, Commemorative Events and Programming, Veterans Affairs Canada, CFL ON TSN analyst and former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron, Glen Suitor, CFL Players' Association Executive Director, David Mackie, and Commissioner Johnston.

The award was presented to Ferland at the sold-out CFL Awards as part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival from November 10 to 16, which features a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT.







