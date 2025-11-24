Donald Ventrelli and Isaac Gaillardetz Remain in the Nest

Published on November 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of starting right guard Donald Ventrelli through the 2027 season and Quebec-born wide receiver Isaac Gaillardetz through 2028.

Ventrelli (6'4", 300 lbs.) started 17 regular-season games, two playoff games and the Grey Cup. His blocking allowed Davis Alexander to find success at quarterback and contributed to the strong performances of Tyson Philpot and Charleston Rambo as receivers. The 25-year-old played two games with the team in 2024, spending most of the season on the practice squad. That year, he had joined the Alouettes in June.

Ventrelli was the only offensive lineman to score a touchdown for the Alouettes in 2025. He found the end zone in Regina in September when he recovered a fumble near the goal line.

Gaillardetz (6'3", 215 lbs.) took part in the Alouettes' most recent training camp in Saint-Jérôme in 2025, after being selected in the sixth round (53rd overall) in the latest CFL Draft.

In his final season with Université Laval, he was named to the RSEQ offensive All-Star team. He collected 512 yards on 31 receptions and four touchdowns in eight games. He helped lead his team to the Jacques Dussault Cup final. The 24-year-old played for the Laval Rouge et Or from 2021 to 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.