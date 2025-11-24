Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Veteran LS Gordon Whyte, Add DB Kendall Bohler

Published on November 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has re-signed veteran long snapper Gordon Whyte, who returns for his sixth season with the club. The club also announced the signing of American defensive back Kendall Bohler.

Whyte, 28, has suited up in 84 regular season games and six playoff games over five seasons (2021-2025) with the Tiger-Cats, totalling 22 special teams tackles. The 6-2, 237-pound native of Toronto, Ontario appeared in 16 regular season games and one playoff game in 2025, registering one special teams tackle. He was originally selected by Hamilton in the eighth round, 67th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Bohler, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL's Denver Broncos earlier this year after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-0, 195-pound native of Orlando, Florida spent most of his collegiate career at Florida A&M University (2021-2024), where he appeared in 44 games and posted 105 tackles (73 solo), six tackles for loss, four interceptions, 33 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two blocks. He began his collegiate career with the Mercer Bears (2019), appearing in two games and recording one defensive tackle, one interception returned for 30 yards and one pass defended.







