Stamps to Play Game in Kelowna in 2026

The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Kelowna in 2026 to face the BC Lions in a Canadian Football League regular-season game as part of Touchdown Kelowna.

The contest is slated for June 27 and will be one of two CFL games played at Kelowna's Apple Bowl stadium - home of the Canadian Junior Football League's Okanagan Sun - while the Lions are temporarily displaced from their BC Place home due to World Cup of soccer games in Vancouver.

Stampeders season-ticket members will get a pre-sale opportunity to purchase tickets for the game, with further details to be announced.

"We're hoping as many of our fans as possible will make a road trip to Kelowna to cheer us on," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "This is an exciting opportunity and I know the Lions organization will serve as excellent hosts and put on a great event."

The Stampeders' full 2026 schedule will be released at a later date.







