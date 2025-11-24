Stampeders Holding Annual Locker-Room Sale

Published on November 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are hosting their annual Locker-Room Sale at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stamps fans have the opportunity to access the Stampeders locker room and purchase authentic helmets as well as game-worn jerseys and equipment.

This will be the last time helmets will be available in significant quantities as they will be in very limited supply in future years.

Autographed jerseys for Vernon Adams Jr. and René Paredes are $350. Jerseys for 2025 all-CFL team members Dedrick Mills, Jaylon Hutchings and Mark Vassett are $300.

All other game jerseys are available for:

Single jerseys for $200

Two jerseys for $350

$150 per jersey when buying three or more

In conjunction with the Locker-Room Sale, the Stamps Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 35-per cent discount on all regularly priced merchandise including jerseys. The Stamps Store is located near the southeast corner of the stadium adjacent to the Ticket Office.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. for Season Ticket Members and will be open to the general public at noon.

Select Stamps players will be on hand to sign autographs including Paredes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Reggie Begelton from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Aaron Crawford from noon to 1 p.m.

Radio station Country 105 will be broadcasting live on location.

Access to the locker room is through the clubhouse entrance off the south parking lot at McMahon Stadium. Free parking will be available.

Calgary Stampeders Locker-Room Sale

Saturday, Nov. 29

10 a.m. to noon - Exclusive access to Season Ticket Members

Noon to 2 p.m. - Public sale, everyone welcome







